Anonymous donor gives Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. $18,500 to pay new station debt

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department received an early Christmas present this month.

Chief Jack Buckles tells us an anonymous donor came forward with an $18,500 donation for their Fire Station 3.

With the donation, all debit for the building is now paid in full.

The building was opened to the public back in October and will now help cover more than 200 hundred homes in the Stoney Creek community.

According to Buckles, the new station is also helping people nearby by lowering their insurance rates.