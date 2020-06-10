Anonymous donor gifts pet food to Washington County citizens, applications available at animal shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An anonymous donor wants to make sure that all pets in the region will be fed as the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic continues sending shockwaves through the community.

Tammy Davis, director of the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter, said a citizen donated 70 bags of dog and cat food to the shelter to give to any community member who may find themselves in a financial bind during the pandemic.

“We don’t want someone to have to make a decision of whether they can keep their animal or not strictly because they cannot afford to buy food,” Davis said. “We always want to do whatever it takes when we can help an animal stay in its home and not end up in the shelter.”

The shelter began a pet food pantry last month for families who may have become unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pantry serves Johnson City and Washington County residents with a need for pet food.

Davis said that the shelter is still taking general donations to feed the animals housed in the facility – right now, she said the shelter is in need of kitten food.

Donors may specify if their food donation is for the pantry or the shelter upon arrival, Davis said. Those who wish to pick up a bag of food must fill out an application online before coming to the shelter.

The application can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page or by clicking HERE.

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter remains on a limited schedule until further notice.