KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual dinner for those who served at the Kingsport armory took place over the weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, veterans from two units, the 639th Transportation Company and the 844th Engineer Batallion gathered to share stories and a meal.

The dinner took place every year for about 15 years before it was postponed for two years to protect the health of older veterans.

“Well, we haven’t seen each other in at least a year or three years since we’ve had one of these before. So, it’s just a brotherhood, a reunion, a coming together, like a family,” said retired 1st Sgt. John Byington. “It’s just like reliving history again and sharing tales with one another and just funny anecdotes that happen and different things.”

Organizers said any veteran is always welcome to come.