American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WJHL) — Bristol’s Fraternal, Veterans & Civic Council announced its annual Veterans Day Parade that will launch from downtown Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 6.

A release from the group said that those interested in participating should arrive at Morrison Boulevard by 9 a.m. that morning.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., with a traditional veterans ceremony to follow at the Bristol War Memorial on Cumberland Street.

For more information, call Richard Ball at 276-466-4009.