JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Tri-Cities Kidney Walk took place on Sunday.

The event, hosted by the National Kidney Foundation, helps raise money and awareness for people going through dialysis or needing a new kidney.

Organizers of the walk say it gives people a chance to come together and walk for those who can’t.

“This event is really important because it’s a way for us to come out and show dialysis patients…transplant patients that we really support them here in the Tri-Cities,” said Director Michelle Dicken.

If you were unable to attend the walk today, you can register here to participate and walk on your own time.

News Channel 11’s own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds was the emcee for the event.