Annual ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway grand opening rescheduled due to warm weather

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The opening of the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink presented by HVAC at Bristol Motor Speedway’s holiday celebration has been postponed as organizers say it is too hot for the ice.

The rink was originally set to open Thursday and remain open until Jan. 10, but at reduced capacity and with advanced registration only.

Organizers Thursday announced they hope to re-open the rink on Friday, weather permitting.

Reservations are available online. Those with reservations for Thursday are reportedly being rescheduled through the confirmation email / reservation system.

For more information about Speedway in Lights, visit Bristol Motor Speedway’s website.