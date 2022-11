BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol’s annual Christmas tree lighting in ceremony took place Monday night at The Bristol Hotel.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. with a Santa Claus meet and greet and ornament decorating.

At 7 o’clock the main Christmas tree was light along with several other trees decorated by local businesses.

The event was hosted by Believe in Bristol and The Bristol Hotel.

Later this week the city will host its annual Christmas parade which is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.