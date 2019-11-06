Annual toy drive honors Tri-Cities woman’s legacy while helping children in need

(WJHL)- You have the opportunity to make the holiday season a bit brighter for children in need across our region.

The 15th annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive honors the drive’s namesake after Johnia was murdered in her apartment in December 2004.

The former ETSU student was wrapping toys for under-privileged children the same day she was murdered.

The 15th Annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive kicks off today! You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Tri-Cities @FoodCity locations from now until December 3rd! Just look for the marked barrels! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/tQAgoaKESr — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) November 6, 2019

Johnia’s mother, Joan Berry, said this toy drive is a perfect way to honor her daughter and keep her memory alive.

The toy drive is now underway at Food City stores across our region and runs through December 3rd.

Some of the agencies that will receive these toys include local schools, Haven of Mercy, Safe Passage Women’s Shelter, ETSU’s Little Bucs, and many others.

To find out more about the toy drive, click HERE.