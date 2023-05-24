GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An annual motorcycle ride that stretches from California to Washington D.C. made a stop in Greeneville Wednesday.

The Run for Wall aims to honor veterans and those who are considered MIA or POWs. 2023 marks the 33rd year of the ride, and a local travel center has participated each year since its inception.

“We usually return to the same spot over and over, and we get the camaraderie with them, and they support us,” said Run for the Wall assistant ambassador Bobby Manuel.

More than 300 riders stopped at the Davey Crockett TA Travel Center. Fuel is donated to participants on their way to visit war memorials in D.C.

“The experience for me is the camaraderie,” Manuel said. “This is almost like a family group, but we take anybody, any bike and we honor veterans across the country.”

During their stop, the riders retired and replaced the travel center’s American Flag during a special ceremony.

Along the journey, riders stop at VA cemeteries and hospitals as well as schools.