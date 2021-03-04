Annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon kicks off Thursday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ninth annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon begins Thursday at 7 a.m.

The event is Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s second-largest fundraiser of the year.

As opposed to years past, the Radiothon will primarily be conducted from remote locations with the help of volunteers. A celebration and large operation is typically held in the hospital’s lobby.

During the fundraiser, stories of Niswonger Children’s Hospital patients and their families will be showcased.

“As with so many annual events, COVID-19 changed our radiothon plans,” said Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and vice president of pediatric and women’s services at Ballad Health. “But in a way, I’m delighted by this new radiothon format. Just as the work and purpose of Niswonger Children’s Hospital extends beyond our walls, it’s fitting that this year, we can showcase the regionwide effort behind our children’s care.”

All of the money raised benefits the treatment of sick and injured Tri-Cities children. To date, more than $1 million has been raised for babies, children and teenagers of the region.

“The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon will be broadcast live on four of Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation’s radio stations (98.5 WTFM, 95.9 The Hog WRZK, Classic Hits 102.7 WVEK, and ESPN Tri-Cities) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day,” according to a release from Ballad Health.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will be broadcasting live from the children’s hospital lobby.

To make a pledge to the Radiothon, call 855-611-KIDS (5437) starting at 7 a.m. You can also click here or text KITE to 243725 to donate.