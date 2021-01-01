Annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Sailboat Race postponed to Saturday

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to inclement weather, the annual New Year’s Day Frostbite sailing race is postponed this year until Saturday afternoon.

The race, held by the Watauga Lake Sailing Club, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

UPDATE: Frostbite race is POSTPONED until tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Rain is starting here. pic.twitter.com/bTW5mkHvzb — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) January 1, 2021

James Little, Watauga Lake Sailing Club member, said this will be the 21st year of the race and the first time it’s been postponed.

“It’ll be the first year that we’ve had severe weather warnings,” Little said. “We have to make a decision based on safety.”

Little said the race is free to enter and usually has five to 15 sailboats competing.

“It varies a lot depending on the weather and who’s in town,” Little said. “The main goal of the thing is to get out and have fun.”

Little said one new addition this year is an electric horn to start the race.

“I’ve been thinking about it for two weeks now,” Little said. “We’re all really excited about this.”

The public will be able to watch the race from the Watauga Point State Recreation Center or other areas near Lakeshore Marina.