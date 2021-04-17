Annual ‘Joggin for the Noggin!’ 5k returns after year’s hiatus

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning to run the ‘Joggin’ for the Noggin!’ 5K to benefit the Crumley House Brain Injury and Rehabilitation Center.

Nearly 360 people ran the annual race after the yearly run had to take a break last year due to COVID-19.

“Our biggest challenge has been survival,” said Guynn Edwards, executive director for the Crumley House. “We lost both of our major fundraisers last year- the Joggin’ for the Noggin’ and also our ‘Polynesian Beach Party,’ and that’s about $130,000 for us that we didn’t have coming in. So, we’ve had to count on the community to come and help.”

This run is known as one of the most scenic 5-Ks in the area, and it typically brings in $10,000 for the center.

“This is a really important fundraiser for us,” said board chair, Don Samples. “We have two events a year and this is one of the two events. It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness for the Crumley and provide resources so we can do the activities that we normally do here every day

News Channel 11’s own Kasey Marler served as the emcee.

“We’ve had a lot of struggles with COVID with our members and just with isolation and the inability to have visitors around, and so for our members to be able to see people, especially this many people present here brings a tremendous happiness I think to the whole place,” said board member, Donna Noland.

The Crumley House teaches daily living and life skills to those who have suffered from brain injuries.