Annual Frostbite Race held on Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Watauga Sailing Club celebrated the new year with its annual Watauga Lake sailboat race on Wednesday.

Boaters from East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Western North Carolina took part in the 19th annual Frostbite Race.

The race went from Watauga Dam to Lakeshore Marina.

“This is the first race of the year,” said Dennis Anthony with the sailing club. “Everybody wants to fine-tune their boat, but in April we start the racing of the season. We have four races throughout April and May and in the summertime, we kick back and do summertime racing and back in the fall we have competitive races.”

Despite the name, temperatures were in the mid to upper-50s for this year’s race, so no frostbite this time around.