BRISTOL, Va . (WJHL) – Hard Rock Casino Bristol is teaming up with a local organization to make strides against breast cancer.

The annual ‘Flamingo Walk’ is Saturday, Oct. 21, and features a 1-and-a-half mile trek from Boyce Cox Field to the casino all in the name of raising money for those going through treatment and finding a cure.

Registration for the walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and the walk begins shortly after at 10:30 a.m.

Following the completion of the walk, there will be a party on-site. To register, click here.

Carolyn Howard and Michelle Fick sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the details.