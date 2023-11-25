ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview, the annual Erwin Christmas Parade returned to the downtown area on Saturday, and this year’s theme was “Peace on Earth”.

This year’s festivities came with a new addition called a sensory-friendly zone. Amanda Delp with the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce told News Channel 11 this update is intended to give people with light and noise sensitivities a chance to enjoy the Christmas Parade.

“This will be a quiet zone where no revving of engines, no loud music, no sudden sounds, lights will be turned off,” she said. “So, the sound and lighting will be minimized, and it’ll just be an area, an opportunity for everyone to come out, be included and be able to participate in the parade.”





















Photo: WJHL



Delp said the parade had a record number of participants this year, and that the chamber would love to see sensory-friendly zones catch on among other local parades.

The Christmas magic continues in Erwin with a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.