GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A yearly Easter event will return to Greeneville this weekend.

The annual Easter Egg Roll will take place Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Andrew Johnson Homestead at 209 S. Main Street in Greeneville.

Activities will include games, an egg hunt, and the main event: the egg roll. The event is open to children 5–12 years old. Participants are asked to bring a bag or basket.

The event will be moved to the Greeneville-Greene County Museum if it rains.

For more information, contact park guide Susan Sheets at 423-638-3551.