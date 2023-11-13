GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Heritage Trust’s 50th Anniversary is being celebrated through an early American Christmas dinner.

The dinner is Thursday, Nov. 30, in the ballroom of the General Morgan Inn. It will be the exact 50th anniversary of the Heritage Trust’s first-ever Christmas Dinner, which was held on Nov. 30, 1973.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a seated dinner and program at 6:30.

Reservations are $50 per person and can be made by contacting Carolyn Gregg by telephone at (423) 639-3966; or by text at (423) 329-4369; or by email at carolyngregg55@yahoo.com; or by contacting a member of the Heritage Trust Board of Directors.

Checks may be sent to the Greene County Heritage Trust, P.O. Box 1794, Greeneville, TN 37744.

John Jones and Glenna Casteel sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the annual event.