JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Storm Team 11 is calling for warmer weather over the weekend, and what better way to cool off than by enjoying an ice cream cone?

While many love ice cream already, the treat is even sweeter when the proceeds go toward a great cause.

‘Dairy for Kari’ is an annual fundraiser for ‘Kari’s Heart Foundation’.

The fundraiser is held at Old Town Dairy Bar in Jonesborough and is happening Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds from ice cream sales between those hours will go towards the organization.

Jennifer Schoondyke, the non-profit’s founder, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about what this fundraiser means to their organization.