KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport students enjoyed music, dancing, and more at an annual event to give special needs students their own prom.

The BUDS Prom took place Thursday at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

BUDS stands for “Building Understanding of Different Students.” It’s a program where Dobyns-Bennett seniors support students who have special needs.

The Kingsport Rotary Club has been sponsoring the BUDS Prom for 13 years.

“This is the highlight of our year,” Rotary district governor Milton Carter said.

The Rotary Club will award scholarships to two Dobyns-Bennett seniors who participate in the BUDS program.