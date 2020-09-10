Annual Boone Lake cleanup to be held Saturday ahead of scheduled raising

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Boone Lake is due for its annual cleaning!

According to the Boone Lake Association, the annual lake cleanup will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be scaled down this year due to the pandemic, and the picnic that typically follows the cleanup has been canceled.

Every year, the cleanup focuses on removing trash, tires, refuse and debris from the water and shoreline of the lake.

The Boone Lake Association is asking for volunteers to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during the event.

Participants who turn in at least one bag of trash will get a free event tee shirt and cash prize drawings will be aired live on Facebook afterwards.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced on September 1 that they planned to begin raising the lake level in mid-October.