SULLIVAN/WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers can register and receive trash bags starting at 9 a.m. on April 29 at a trash collection site.

Once bags and larger items (tires, wood, appliances, styrofoam and more) are returned to a collection site, attendees will receive a prize drawing ticket for each item and a wristband to access music and a picnic at Winged Deer Park.

The following locations will be trash collection sites.

Boone Lake Marina

Davis Boat Dock

Pickens Bridge Ramp

Winged Deer Park 11 E ramp

Lakeview Marina

