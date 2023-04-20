SULLIVAN/WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers can register and receive trash bags starting at 9 a.m. on April 29 at a trash collection site.
Once bags and larger items (tires, wood, appliances, styrofoam and more) are returned to a collection site, attendees will receive a prize drawing ticket for each item and a wristband to access music and a picnic at Winged Deer Park.
The following locations will be trash collection sites.
- Boone Lake Marina
- Davis Boat Dock
- Pickens Bridge Ramp
- Winged Deer Park 11 E ramp
- Lakeview Marina
For more information, click here.