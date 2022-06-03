JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a two-year hiatus, the annual Big Train Show has returned to the Mini Dome.

The event kicked off at noon Friday inside the Ballad Health Athletic Center at East Tennessee State University. It will close at 6 p.m. before reopening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show features dozens of vendors, model train layouts, and exhibits from across the country.

This marks the event’s fifth year.

“The Big Train Show is back, and we’re happy that it is back,” said Fred Alsop, director of the George L. Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU. “We ran for four years, then COVID shut us down in 2020. And in 2021, they remodeled the place and we didn’t have this beautiful venue to get into. Now we are in year five and we’ve got more vendors, a lot of folks coming through the door, and everybody is really happy about what is going on.”

Alsop said the Big Train Show has a lot to offer, including unique and hard-to-find items for model railroaders and collectors.

“Those bits and pieces that you have been looking for and couldn’t find online, are here and you can pick them up and handle them and take them home with you,” he said. “We’ve got shirt vendors, we’ve got railroad book vendors, we’ve got some history tables that have things that are not for sale, but you can look at. Bits of memorabilia including the number board off of No. 12, the most famous Tweetsie locomotive.”

Admission is $6 per day. Children under 12 can get in for free.