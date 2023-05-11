CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – About 200 children were able to interact with and learn about different animals and farming equipment at Hampton High School’s second-annual Agriculture Day.

“It’s just for the kids to get out here and learn about agriculture because these days, I mean, kids, they stay inside and you don’t know the great adventures of the outdoors,” said Jude Hickman, president of Hampton’s Future Farmers of America (FFA). “When you come outside, you get a sunburn and a farmer’s tan and come out here and play around, and you just let them know that there’s more to the outside.”

Animals at the school included horses, cows, a donkey, sheep, goats and chickens.

In addition to animals, the event also featured tractors on display, corn hole, a softball throw and a hayride.

Hickman said the children in attendance had fun, and Agriculture Day is a favorite event of the FFA club.