JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time animal shelter staff from around Northeast Tennessee came together against a common cause.

About ten regional humane societies and animal shelters got together in King Commons Park to discuss chaining dogs.

Organizers tell us they want better laws to protect animals and make sure they are treated well.



“Unfortunately all of the shelters, we see a lot of animal neglect and animal abuse, and we all want the same thing for the animals in our community,” Executive Director of Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter Tammy Davis said.



Many dogs and dog lovers were in attendance enjoying the food trucks and other vendors the event had to offer.

Davis said they plan to hold the anti-chaining event again next year and keep growing it.