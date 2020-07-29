Animal shelter to hold ‘Raining Kittens’ adoption drive this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter has more than 150 kittens and cats in need of a forever home.

That’s why the shelter is hosting an “It’s Raining Kittens!” Adoption Event this weekend.

All cats and kittens will be $15 to adopt from Friday, July 31 to Aug. 2. That includes spaying or neutering, microchip, and first vaccine.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is temporarily closed to the public and is only accepting adoptions by appointment.

Those looking to adopt are asked to complete an online application. Staff members will then schedule an appointment for visiting the shelter to view the kittens and cats up for adoption.