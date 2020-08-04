Greene Co. animal shelter temporarily closes after receiving 27 dogs from home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville, Greene County Humane Society’s adoption center will be closed until next week due to a large influx of dogs over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society, the death of an owner has caused 27 dogs to be surrendered to the shelter.

The post says the Pekingese dogs’ owner was a known breeder.

The adoption center will be closed until Tuesday, August 11 to handle the intake of these dogs.

However, you can still call the shelter to look into adopting a furry friend.

You can call (423) 639-4771 or (423) 787-1771 if you need to get in touch with the shelter for adoptions, donations or inquiries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss