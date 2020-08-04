Greene Co. animal shelter temporarily closes after receiving 27 dogs from home

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville, Greene County Humane Society’s adoption center will be closed until next week due to a large influx of dogs over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society, the death of an owner has caused 27 dogs to be surrendered to the shelter.

The post says the Pekingese dogs’ owner was a known breeder.

The adoption center will be closed until Tuesday, August 11 to handle the intake of these dogs.

However, you can still call the shelter to look into adopting a furry friend.

You can call (423) 639-4771 or (423) 787-1771 if you need to get in touch with the shelter for adoptions, donations or inquiries.