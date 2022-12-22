JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 120 dogs needing forever homes will be safe and warm at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter through the cold snap, Director Tammy Davis said Thursday.

Heading into the coldest few days the region has seen since well before the shelter opened at its current location, the facility is equipped to handle anything the weather can throw at it, Davis said.

Older dogs like this one, as well as puppies, old cats, kittens and animals in poor health are all more at risk in extreme cold — but all pets should be indoors in the coming frigid days. (WJHL photo)

“Three years ago we added some additional heating in the dog kennel area, so that’s helped tremendously,” Davis said as dogs yipped and barked in rows of kennels.

“Especially where we had the small dogs, and in our isolation area where we may have some sick and injured dogs,” she said. “That additional heating makes it very comfortable for the dogs in those areas.”

Several of the sheltered dogs were enjoying the outdoor space on a relatively mild winter morning. The so-called “guillotine doors” they can move in and out through won’t be an option for several days starting Thursday night.

“We’re going to close those guillotine doors so that we can keep whatever heat we have inside in the building,” Davis said. “We give the dogs extra bedding, we use comforters, anything that’s donated from the public, and we even put sweaters on the dogs that we have here in the shelter.”

While it may get even louder than normal with some dogs who “like to have their space” cooped up for a few days, Davis said the alternative is unthinkable. Pet owners need to realize this as well, she said, including those whose pets seem very hardy and typically spend most or all their time outdoors.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets outside,” she said.

“I think people have a misconception that their dogs and cats have fur and that they can withstand really extreme cold temperatures. That is not true.”

She said animals are susceptible to both hypothermia and frostbite. “They are capable of possibly dying in extreme cold weather, just like a human being.”

She said the cold is even harder on puppies and kittens, senior animals and those with underlying medical conditions, all of whom can’t regulate their body temperatures as easily as healthy animals in the prime of life.

“Just bring them inside even if you feel like they’re conditioned to being outside,” Davis said. “When the temperatures get this low, it is too cold for anyone or anything.”