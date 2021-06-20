Animal Shelter of Sullivan County rescues dozens of animals from single residence

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has reached out to the public for donations after taking in 33 animals from a single residence.

Other agencies took in animals from the same location, with over 50 animals removed from the property.

According to the shelter’s director, Cindy Holmes, the shelter has already spent thousands of dollars for massive parasite treatments for the animals.

My team is working around the clock to find placement for all the animals. We have had the veterinarian out until 8 p.m. twice this week. Our shelter is absolutely full of both kittens and dogs. We desperately need adoptions, especially kittens, to free up staff to help with the case. We are 110% committed to our no-kill standing and our gold-standard vetting. As such, my incredible staff and volunteer team are working well into the evening to get these animals healthy and to their forever homes. We have over 50 healthy available kittens needing homes and several dogs already on the adoption floor who do not yet have rescue commitment or adoption applications. We need bleach, small bites dog food, laundry detergent, volunteer dog walkers, and, most urgently, donations. The estimated travel cost for the rescue we found is $2,500, and we have already spent $3,000 as of yesterday just doing the basic vetting and massive parasite treatments. Cindy Holmes, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County

Donations can be made on The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County’s Facebook page or by CLICKING HERE.