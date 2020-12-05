Animal Shelter of Sullivan County in need of pup foster homes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County reached out to the community in search of foster homes for puppies following a surge in the shelter’s canine population.

All the necessities including food, medication, and equipment would be provided.

All dogs are under 20 pounds, according to the shelter.

Unable to provide a foster home for the pups but still want to help? Donations can be made to the shelter’s website by CLICKING HERE.