Animal Shelter of Sullivan County in need of donations after taking in 52 dogs within past week

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County reached out to community members Friday in need of donations after the shelter took in a total of 52 medically needy dogs within the past week.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, 45 dogs “were voluntarily surrendered” from a single home in addition to seven other dogs from another emergency case.

Most of the shelter’s resources have been pulled to foster the dogs back to good health.

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is currently accepting donations to contribute toward the estimated $7,000 in medical care and materials.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking the Facebook link above, by visiting the website by CLICKING HERE, or by calling the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County at 423-279-2741.