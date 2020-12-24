Animal shelter director adopts abandoned pot-bellied pig named ‘Piggy Bundy’

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pot-bellied pig that was found abandoned now has a forever home.

Unicoi County Animal Shelter Director Kevin King says he has adopted “Piggy Bundy.”

Piggy Bundy and another pig were abandoned by their previous owners after they kept getting out of their fenced area.

King, who had formed a special bond with the pig, says he will take Piggy Bundy home for the first time Thursday.

“We befriended each other, I didn’t know anything about a pig. I never wanted to pig, it just kind of happened, she picked me,” King said. “So, I basically constructed a house for her, spent almost $3,000 on a privacy fence and everything and I’m taking her home today.”

King raised money to build the enclosure, which includes air conditioning and all the modern-day comforts a pig could ask for.