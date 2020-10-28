Animal shelter board of directors says no one was removed from board

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The board of directors of a local animal shelter says no one has been removed from the board, despite claims to the contrary.

This comes after Regina Isenberg was met with locked gates, no trespassing signs, and sheriff’s deputies when she arrived Monday at The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, the shelter which she founded about two decades ago.

Her attorney told News Channel 11 that the shelter’s board of directors removed her as president.

But in a statement released Tuesday, the board said that no one had been removed.

“At a recent meeting officers were elected, and a new set of By-Laws were adopted,” the statement read in part. “The Bridge Home continues its work and is dedicated to its goals as an alternative to other shelters. Contrary to recent reports and some statements no one has been removed from the Board of Directors and everyone is welcome at The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville.”

Statement by The Bridge No Kill Animal Shelter Board of Directors

A letter addressed to Isenberg that was shared with News Channel 11 only outlines the adoption of new bylaws and does not mention the election of new officers or the removal of Isenberg at the meeting.

There has been no response from Isenberg or her attorney since the statement was released by the board of directors.