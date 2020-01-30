Animal cruelty charges dismissed against owner of Off Leash K9 Training

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of Off Leash K9 Training has had her charges of animal cruelty dismissed in Washington County, Tennessee.

According to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, on Wednesday morning, Randi LaFerney’s charge of aggravated animal cruelty was dropped in Washington County Circuit Court.

LaFerny and a trainer at the facility faced aggravated animal cruelty charges after a dog’s reported death occurred at the facility in 2019.

The trainer, Andrew Hunigan, still faces his aggravated animal cruelty charge.

Baldwin told News Channel 11 that LaFerny’s tampering with evidence charge will still be pursued.

Baldwin gave no reason as to why the animal cruelty charge was dismissed.

Both Hunigan and LaFerny are due back in court on February 28 at 11 a.m.

