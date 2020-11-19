Animal control in Carter Co. to no longer be conducted through animal shelter, sheriff’s office to assume role

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter will no longer be providing animal control services in the county following a vote by the county commission.

According to a post from the shelter, animal control services should now be called in to 911 for the Carter County Sheriff’s Office to conduct.

The post says the Carter County Commission voted to not pass a resolution to give the shelter the authority to enforce state laws regarding animal control.

The resolution failed in a 15-8 vote.

The animal shelter apologized for any inconvenience in the post.