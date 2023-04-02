GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is hosting its annual Easter Egg Roll on Saturday, April 8.

A release from the site said the public is invited to this event for free, which features traditional easter games like an egg hunt, spoon relays and the ‘presidential’ egg roll. Kids are invited to learn why eggs are rolled on the White House lawn, and how President Johnson celebrated easter.

Participants will also decorate their own wooden egg to use during games and take home with them, the release said.

This event is free and open to kids ages 5 to 12. It takes place at the Andrew Johnson Homestead, located at 209 S. Main Street in Greeneville on April 8 from 2-4 p.m.

The Easter Egg Roll is made possible thanks to the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, Youth Builders Club and the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the release said.

The program will be canceled in the case of inclement weather and updates can be found on the site’s social media pages, according to the release. Participants are encouraged to dress for outside weather and play.