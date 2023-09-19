GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – National Constitution Week is about commemorating the adoption of the United States Constitution in 1787.

To honor this time in history, the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is hosting an event to educate the community about Andrew Johnson’s role in adding the 13th-15th Amendments during the reconstruction of the Constitution.

“He used the United States Constitution as kind of a navigation device to influence his political decisions throughout his career,” said Ashley Vurns, Education Technician at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. “He is known as a constitutionalist.”

Andrew Johnson was the 17th President of the United States, and he started his political career in Greeneville, Tennessee.

“It kind of brings both Andrew Johnson’s story and his political career, we can use different times throughout his political career to learn about how the Constitution changes over time,” said Vurns. “For example, the addition of the 13th-15th amendments during reconstruction.”

Vurns told News Channel 11 that it’s important for people to be educated on the history of the United States government.

“Understanding the constitutional amendments, the bill of rights and their rights as citizens is really important to really know and understand what the rights are and what they mean for us as individuals,” said Vurns.

Aaron Shandor, Superintendent at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, said that Andrew Johnson came to Greeneville and started work as a tailor before he made his way up in a political career.

“He stayed here in Greeneville for some time, meeting his wife-to-be, and ultimately was elected to [an] alderman position,” said Shandor. “He subsequently served in pretty much every political position in one conserve from alderman all the way through the State Capital.”

The educational event will take place on Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Historic Andrew Johnson Homestead.