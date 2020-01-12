Ancient white oak next to Abingdon Visitor Center falls in storm

ABINGDON, Va. (WHJL) – The 109-foot white oak tree next to the Abingdon Visitor Center was uprooted by strong weather Saturday night.

The visitor center posted to its Facebook page Sunday that no injuries were reported as a result of the uprooted tree. The center itself “sustained some damage to the porch and two windows.”

The post said that the tree was estimated to have been hundreds of years old. On Friday, the town arborist measured the trunk circumference at 4.5 feet from the ground, the tree height at 109 feet, and the average canopy spread at 101 feet.