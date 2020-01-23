‘Ancient Ways of the Cherokee’ educates visitors to local historic site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to a Tri-Cities historic site on Wednesday learned how the ancient Cherokee tribe held wisdom that is still relevant today.

The Tipton Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City held an event called “The Ancient Ways of the Cherokee and How We Can Use Them Today.”

The featured speaker was Mark Warren, the owner of Medicine Bow Wilderness School in Georgia.

Warren shared how native plants and trees were used by the Cherokee for food, medicine and even insect repellent.