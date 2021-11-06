An outdoor game in Johnson City task players with finding a fictional murderer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A mystery game presented by CluedUpp games tasked players with finding the fictional murderer known as “The Johnson City Ripper.”

Contestants worked in teams of six to uncover the true identity of the Johnson City Ripper who, according to the game, has been murdering citizens and causing panic throughout the town.

The events Facebook page poses the question, “Can your team of detectives scramble across town, solve the clues and crack the case before The Ripper strikes again?”

The game hosting service has an additional game called “Crime scene investigation” planned for April 23, 2022, in Johnson City. According to the CluedUpp games, website players will take on the role of a crime scene investigator and use forensic techniques, codebreaking and more to crack the case.

CluedUpp games have hosted games in over 55 countries and had over a million participants according to their website.