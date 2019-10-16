An investigation into former Science Hill teacher ‘nearing completion’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An investigation into a former teacher at Science Hill High School is nearing completion.

Last week, News Channel 11 was first to report about the resignation of Grady Moore.

At the time, Johnson City Schools officials said they were conducting an investigation into Moore, but would not go into detail about the nature of that investigation.

On Wednesday, Dr. Debra Bentley, director of instruction and communication for Johnson City Schools, said the investigation is not yet finalized.

Once the investigation is complete, the school system’s findings will be sent to the Tennessee Board of Education.