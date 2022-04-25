(WJHL) — A local singer-songwriter will travel across the country to open performances by The Who in the band’s THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour.

Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah will take the stage in Austin, Texas; Boston; Philadelphia and Washington D.C. throughout May, according to an announcement from the music artist on Thursday.

Kiah’s full opening schedule for The Who concerts will be as follows:

May 3 — Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater

May 18 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

May 20 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

May 23 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Aside from opening gigs with The Who, Kiah’s schedule for 2022 takes the singer-songwriter all over the world — from performances throughout Europe such as Ireland and France. For Kiah’s 2022 tour dates, click here.