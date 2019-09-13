Amy Lynn returning to Daytime Tri-Cities on Monday

(WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Amy Lynn announced on-air Friday morning that she will be returning to Daytime Tri-Cities.

Amy Lynn has been anchoring the weekday morning newscasts on WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities along with Kasey Marler and meteorologist Jeremy Eisensopf since 2017.

Amy will return to her original home on Daytime Tri-Cities with co-host Chris McIntosh starting Monday at 10 a.m.

Help us in wishing Amy the best of luck in her new adventure and make sure to tune in to Daytime Monday-Friday from 10-11 a.m.