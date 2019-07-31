Breaking News
Amherst County, Va. bridge to be dedicated in honor of slain VSP Trooper Lucas B. Dowell

(Photos: VSP)

AMHERST, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge in Amherst County will be dedicated in honor of a slain Virginia State Police trooper who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Officials will gather on Friday, August 2 to dedicate the South Main Street/Route 29 Business bridge over Route 29 as the “Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.”

Trooper Dowell was killed on February 4 during a narcotics operation in Cumberland County. He was a native of Chilhowie, Virginia.

A second bridge will be dedicated in Dowell’s honor near his hometown in Smyth County in November.

Friday’s ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in Amherst County High School Auditorium, 139 Lancer Lane, Amherst, Va. 24521. The public is welcome to attend.

