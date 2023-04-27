KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is partnering with Warrior’s Canvas to celebrate military children in the region.

The two groups, alongside other agencies, are hosting a fun-filled day to honor military and veteran families.

On Sunday, April 30, families can meet at the Quantum Leap Sports Arena for an active evening.

The event is happening from 2 -5 p.m.

The event is for children whose parent or guardian serves in the U.S. Armed Forces or is a military veteran.

Admission is free, but space is limited and you must register here if planning to attend.

Heather Carbajal with the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.