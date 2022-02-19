KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – While many businesses struggle with staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, local non-profits have been facing their own shortages of volunteers.

American Red Cross Northeast Tennessee Executive Director Heather Carbajal said the number of volunteers in the chapter has dwindled from 2-300 to just under 200.

“The need for us for volunteers right now could not be more crucial,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal said the group has responded to over 60 local disasters this year, most of them house fires. The organization has been having to make do with not only fewer volunteers but more needs.

“When you look at our service delivery to date for 2021, we’re over double,” Carbajal said.

Jo Willems is one of the hundreds of dedicated volunteers that has stuck through pandemic challenges.

“There’s a sense of grace and satisfaction that you get by helping other people,” Willems said.

Willems also volunteers with many other community organizations, including the Johnson City Senior Center.

“The pandemic did put a pinch on our activities, on the volunteer activities, there as well,” Willems said.

In order to combat low attendance, some non-profits are adjusting.

The Red Cross offers virtual opportunities for those looking for a flexible way to serve their community.

“I think the great thing about volunteering with the Red Cross is that there’s something for every single person,” Carbajal said. “No matter if you want to come in and volunteer 40 hours a week, or just a couple hours a month.”

To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer and fill out an application.