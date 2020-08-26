American Red Cross in Kingsport prepares for potential deployment following storms

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the Gulf Coast prepares to take on yet another named storm, out-of-state agencies are preparing to respond.

So far, the American Red Cross has 400 volunteers on the ground, 20 from Tennessee and four from East Tennessee specifically, but the need for volunteers is still growing.

With Hurricane Laura looming in the Gulf waters, relief agencies are readying their teams for deployment. The Kingsport office of the American Red Cross is preparing “ERV”, also known as the “emergency response vehicle”.

“We’re shifting some of our resources, making sure that our people are in the right place, of course, it’s always a balance of making sure they’re at a safe distance away from the storm but we still have enough people to respond appropriately,” said Exec. Director of the NE TN American Red Cross, Heather Carbajal.

However, with COVID-19, relief efforts have been slightly complicated.

“Because of COVID, we have to do things a lot differently and it’s just like when you go shopping, it’s a lot slower we are slower also because of the precautions we have to take,” said Facility Manager at American Red Cross, Donald Davis.

The virus is also impacting the volunteer base. Most volunteers are elderly or retired, which is also the same population at high-risk of catching COVID-19. Now, the Red Cross is reaching beyond its usual base, asking for anyone willing and able to volunteer, to sign up.

If you’re not comfortable volunteering during the pandemic, virtual deployment is also an option.

“You might be working on casework, or you’re calling to check in on people helping them figure out where their next step is, where is home, can they go back? If not, how do we find somewhere safe for you,” said Carbajal.

Current volunteers are waiting on standby for the call to action. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, click here.