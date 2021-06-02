American Job Center to host socially distant job fair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City American Job Center is planning to host a socially distanced job fair on June 3.
According to a press release from the center, 18 different companies have been rallied to fill openings within their organization.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Job Center at 2515 Wesley Street.
Applicants are encouraged to arrive with up-to-date copies of resumes, licenses, and any relevant employment documents.
250 different vacancies are available at several experience levels, and span several industries:
- Assembly
- Production
- Warehouse Operation
- Machine Operation
- Fulfillment
- Tower Climbing
- Nursing
- Caregiving
- Healthcare Environmental Services
The release also says the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will be present with a mobile computer lab with multiple services for job seekers.
Questions regarding the event can be directed to JohnsonCity.AJC@tn.gov or 423-610-0222.