American Job Center to host socially distant job fair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City American Job Center is planning to host a socially distanced job fair on June 3.

According to a press release from the center, 18 different companies have been rallied to fill openings within their organization.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Job Center at 2515 Wesley Street.

Applicants are encouraged to arrive with up-to-date copies of resumes, licenses, and any relevant employment documents.

250 different vacancies are available at several experience levels, and span several industries:

Assembly

Production

Warehouse Operation

Machine Operation

Fulfillment

Tower Climbing

Nursing

Caregiving

Healthcare Environmental Services

The release also says the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will be present with a mobile computer lab with multiple services for job seekers.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to JohnsonCity.AJC@tn.gov or 423-610-0222.