JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Despite scattered rainfall, the American Jet Sports Association (AJSA) is hosting a portion of its Southern Summer Series this weekend in the Tri-Cities, and residents are invited to spectate the water racing at Winged Deer Park.

The group and its national competitors rolled into town on Friday, but the adrenaline-pumping water sport happens in Johnson City through Sunday evening, according to AJSA leaders.

Racing happens all day on Sunday starting at 10 a.m., and the Pro Main Event kicks off at 1 p.m.

AJSA officials told News Channel 11 that the hills of Winged Deer Park are perfect for sitting back and watching the water racing.

“We’ve got one of the best spectator viewing areas, we’ve got these big grassy areas,” said AJSA announcer Glenn Elliott. “So tomorrow, we hope to see a big crowd down here and maybe we’ll get some new racers, local racers. If you’re into jet skiing, come on down and race with the AJSA in the southern summer series right here in Johnson City, Tennessee.”

The event in Johnson City serves as rounds seven and eight of the racing series. AJSA officials said Tri-Cities residents are invited to spectate on Sunday for a $10 gate fee.