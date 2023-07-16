JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sunday marked the final day of the American Jet Sport Association’s (AJSA) racing weekend in the Tri-Cities. The event saw both seasoned and beginner riders compete at Winged Deer Park.

The event brought people from all over the country to the region to compete in different levels of races. Bradley Adams with AJSA says they decided to bring the competition to Johnson City not only due to the course design potential, but because of the welcome they received from the city.

“We also look for cities who are receptive to having an event like this and are a joy to work with,” said Adams. “And Johnson City has proven to be that. The relationship is building, we’re very happy with Johnson City. We’re excited to be here and the race site is proving to be wonderful.”

Adams says having competitors from different parts of the United States builds a sense of community within the racers.

“We do have people from up north, down south, east coast, west coast,” he said. “You know, we have racers come from everywhere. The sport is not massive. And so we give people a platform to bring their jet skis, race here, provide good competition. And it’s neat to see your race family at these events.”

The AJSA isn’t the only group benefitting from the event. James Mauney, the Sports Sales Manager for Visit Johnson City, said they’ve seen a rise in tourism since the event began.

“We realized that we’ve got a lot of extra hotel nights from this event, particularly for Johnson City, so that’s the way to do it,” said Mauney. “And then we’re able to associate kind of a number with every person on what we think they might spend. And it’s turned out to be what we thought it would be, which is pretty good.”

Mauney said he hopes those from out of town visiting Johnson City for the event received a sense of support from the community.

“We just want to show them that we have an awesome space for them to have their jet skis as well as other events, and maybe it helps them bring it back and make it more of an experience and bigger for our general public to come back as well,” said Mauney.

The event held this weekend served as rounds seven and eight of the racing series. The series has a total of 13 rounds, with the next one taking place July 29-30 in Chattanooga.