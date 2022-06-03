BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An American Airlines flight safely returned to the Tri-Cities Airport shortly after takeoff Friday evening due to a possible mechanical issue.

The airline confirmed that American Flight 5326 to Charlotte returned to the airport and was able to taxi back to the gates.

According to the FAA, the crew reported equipment issues after takeoff.

American said maintenance workers are currently inspecting the aircraft and the airline is working to get customers on their way.

The FAA said it will investigate.